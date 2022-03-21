More than $1.2M awarded to enhance Massachusetts parks

BOSTON (AP) — More than $1.2 million has been awarded in Massachusetts to enhance state parks.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation said Monday that it awarded the money to municipalities, nonprofits and other groups that agreed to match the funds, and 29 projects were chosen.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said the program allows the state to partner with others to make significant investments within the park system. The money went to 13 new projects and 16 multi-year projects that were previously funded.

The Colin’s Joy Project in South Boston received the largest award, $300,000, to reimagine and redesign Joyce Playground at Marine Park.

Among the other recipients, the Esplanade Association was awarded $33,000 for continued improvements to the first playground built on the Charles River Esplanade in Boston and the Connecticut River Conservancy was awarded $20,000 to eradicate invasive water chestnuts in the river along the Connecticut River Greenway in Northampton.

