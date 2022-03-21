Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Another dry but breezy day on tap tomorrow.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first full day of spring has been dry but blustery as winds have been gusting near 40 mph at times. While those winds will diminish this evening another breezy day is on the way for tomorrow but at least we will remain dry.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with wind diminishing. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s to near 30 degrees leading to some patchy frost by morning.

It will be sunny and breezy again tomorrow with highs in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s, so a few degrees cooler, but still nice. We stay dry through most of Wednesday as well. However clouds will be on the increase with an area of low pressure approaching.

Rain will arrive late Wednesday, lasting through Thursday low pressure system looks to develop and track toward the northeast, bringing rain with perhaps a mix in the hills. Roads will stay wet with temperatures in above freezing, in the mid to upper 30′s to 40. The steady precipitation will likely end Thursday morning, but mostly cloudy skies with a few showers into the afternoon are possible. More wet weather may arrive on Friday with low pressure off shore. Right now the weekend looks mainly dry

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.