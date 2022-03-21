Northampton parents voice disappointment after school mask mandate remains in place

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Last week, the Northampton School Committee voted to keep the school mask mandate in place for now. We had several parents reach out to us, unhappy about the decision.

Western Mass News spoke with parents Monday who said that it is time for the policy to be lifted, and they said results from a survey prove it.

“I feel like it’s been two years since the pandemic started and at this point, we’re in a good place to drop the mandate,” said Northampton parent Catherine Potak.

Parents from Northampton voiced their frustrations with Western Mass News over the mask policy staying in place in the school district. Last week, the Northampton School Committee decided that students and staff will remain masked up.

“I’ll be honest. I was seriously disappointed that it wasn’t lifted,” said parent Jeanne Dabrowski. “To sit back and see 97% of the rest of the state following, lifting mandates, or at least making them optional, it was a little discouraging.”

The decision came after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education lifted the statewide policy at the end of February, leaving it up to the districts to decide.

“Most of the districts in Massachusetts have eliminated their masking requirements and gone into mask optional,” Potak said. “Northampton is one of the few districts remaining.”

The parents we spoke with told us that a survey went out to caregivers, staff, and students in the district seeking opinions about the mask requirement. After results from that survey were shared last week, Dabrowski told us that she was discouraged following the school committee meeting.

“I think we felt really underrepresented,” she said. “I mean, just based off of the charts that the school committee put forward, 50% of the people were very comfortable, and then 12 and 4% of people were kind of comfortable or kind of didn’t care.”

Taking a closer look at the charts shared at the meeting, 50.6% of caregivers said they would be very comfortable with a mask optional policy. Among students, 49.4% said they would be very comfortable without the mandate in place. On the staff side - 44.6% said they would be very comfortable as well.

“I’m not against masks,” Dabrowski told us. “Anyone that wants to wear it, I’m totally fine with it. I would just like the option to choose whether or not my kids have to wear them.”

Parents told us that they plan to voice their opposition to the mask mandate staying in place in front of city hall Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

