Advertisement

Off-duty Amherst firefighter helps with fire at neighbor’s house

Western Mass News Exclusive
An off-duty firefighter jumped into action when he noticed his neighbor’s house on fire in Belchertown and their dog was trapped inside.
By Amanda Callahan and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An off-duty firefighter jumped into action when he noticed his neighbor’s house on fire in Belchertown and their dog was trapped inside.

“I think it could’ve been a lot worse. Whatever impact I had on it might’ve slowed it down a little bit,” said Amherst firefighter Nate Burgess.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Metacomet Street in Belchertown about two weeks ago, which left a family of three without a home. Extensive damage spread to the walls and side of the house and the fire was caused by a chimney fire. However, without the help of a next door neighbor, things could have been worse.

“I have some knowledge that was particularly useful in the situation,” Burgess added.

READ MORE: Crews battle fire at Belchertown home

Burgess is a firefighter in the town of Amherst, but when he saw smoke coming from his neighbor’s house, he quickly jumped into action and grabbed a bucket and shovel from his yard and worked to keep the fire contained until backup arrived.

“I was just leaving my house and I saw or smoke coming out from the far side of my neighbor’s house over there and I was like uh-oh and immediately tried to figure out what was going on and called 911…I was trying to do whatever I could to positively impact the situation until the fire department got here,” Burgess explained.

Luckily, his neighbor, Rich, along with his wife and son were not home at the time and fire crews were able to safely rescue the family’s dog. While the house is still undergoing repairs, the family told Western Mass News off-camera they are thankful Burgess was there to help.

“It was certainly a rush. I was scared for my neighbors and I was happy to be able to help, but ultimately, it was very sad for them and said they had to be displaced for a little while and go through what they’re going through. They are good neighbors, they don’t deserve that,” Burgess noted.

The homeowners were displaced for several days, but they have been finally able to return home.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The entire pursuit was caught on camera as the Massachusetts State Police air wing was already...
Police catch fugitive, engage in car chase while looking for illegal dirt bikes
The entire pursuit was caught on camera as the Massachusetts State Police air wing was already...
Police catch fugitive, engage in car chase while looking for illegal dirt bikes
I-91 South Car Fire
State Police investigating after responding to car fire on I-91 South
Monson Man Trapped in Well
Technical rescue underway to recover man trapped in well in Monson
Samuel Thomas Mugshot
Police arrest Springfield man for convenience store robbery, ghost gun possession