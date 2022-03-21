Officials: over 300,000 people attended Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a great day for a parade on Sunday and we now know approximately how many people came out for Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Parade.

Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee spokesperson Hayley Dunn told Western Mass News it’s estimated that more than 300,000 spectators lined the streets to watch the 69th parade weave its way along the 2.6 mile route through the city.

Dunn added that several new musical and entertainment units took part in this year’s parade and they were “very well received by the public.”

Preparations will soon get underway for the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade, which is scheduled to take place on March 19, 2023.

