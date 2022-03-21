Advertisement

Officials: over 300,000 people attended Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

Sights from the 2022 Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade
Sights from the 2022 Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a great day for a parade on Sunday and we now know approximately how many people came out for Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Parade.

Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee spokesperson Hayley Dunn told Western Mass News it’s estimated that more than 300,000 spectators lined the streets to watch the 69th parade weave its way along the 2.6 mile route through the city.

PHOTOS: 2022 Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade

Dunn added that several new musical and entertainment units took part in this year’s parade and they were “very well received by the public.”

Preparations will soon get underway for the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade, which is scheduled to take place on March 19, 2023.

