Teens compete in weekend robotics competition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Teams from Massachusetts and across New England took part in FIRST robotics rapid react competition in Springfield this weekend.

The high schoolers competed for a chance to earn a bid to the New England championships. We stopped by the competition to catch up with the teen tinkers.

Dozens of teams, with members ages 14-18, gathered at Western New England University this weekend to show off their robotics skills and compete on the mat.

The high schoolers performed different challenges against other young thinkers, while sticking with the theme of transportation

“The theme is all about transportation. It’s about movement of cargo and and pipeline and how it moves around they’re trying to get an understanding of how cargo is transported whether it’s by on the sea or it’s on the air and how effectively they can meet to make the pipeline work more efficiently than it is at the moment,” said Michael Fanton, executive director of new England FIRST.

The event is part of the first robotics league, a program created for youth to grow and explore skills like critical thinking coding, stem and robotics. the teens are competing for a chance to go to the New England championship and from there, the world championship in Houston, Texas.

“So they have six weeks to build it so the game is announced at the end of January and they go after it they don’t know what they have to do before the game is announced they don’t know if they decline they have to shoot they don’t know what they have to do…It’s problem solving it’s program building it’s troubleshooting a lot of all the way through the first competition and even now,” said Fanton.

Even if they don’t win, college officials say their efforts don’t go unnoticed, which is why they sponsor these events.

“We want the students at our University, these are the future engineers the future business leaders we want them to pick western on university when they’re making their choices,” said Christian Salmon, a FIRST chair and college of Engineering Department Chair.

However, competitors tell us while focusing on the competition, they find time to make friends and have fun

“I had a few friends they knew I was really interested encoding and really interested in getting my feet wet in in engineering and they brought me to the second opportunity to make some friends learn about engineering,” said Sierra Geiger of Team Longmetal.

Officials said the commodity amongst the teams is what makes the competition unique.

“What makes us unique is these teams they compete, but they help as well so if so if a motor is broken the team will come over to another team they might be a competitor in the game but when they’re in the pits they’re their friends they’re their colleagues their peers,” said Fanton.

Qualifying competitors will return to western mass for the New England championships in April.

