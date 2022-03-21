Third suspect arrested in connection with shots fired at Springfield officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A third suspect has been arrested after shots were fired at Springfield police officers on Friday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Friday night, detectives were conducting an investigation when they saw two suspects, identified as 26-year-old Walter Jones of Springfield and 25-year-old Melvin Rios of Belchertown, in a car on Orchard Street. Investigators knew that Jones had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Vermont on firearms charges.

The detectives followed the vehicle and called for backup as they prepared to make a traffic stop. Jones, who was driving, then turned onto Humbert Street, while Rios leaned out the rear passenger window.

“Rios then fired approximately 11 rounds at the cruiser,” Walsh explained and added that two detectives inside their cruisers and five other detectives who were assisting were in the line of fire. The officers did not return fire.

None of the officers or police vehicles were hit by the gunfire.

A vehicle pursuit then began and a suspect, who was in the front passenger seat, threw a gun out a window. The Mass. State Police Airwing arrived a short time later and helped maintain surveillance of the vehicle.

The Mass. State Police Airwing helped maintain surveillance of a vehicle involved in a pursuit on Friday.

Walsh said Jones then slowed down and swerved near William Sands Jr. Road, where three people got out of the vehicle and fled, and then continued to drive until he crashed into a wall on Bay Street.

Jones was arrested at the scene. A female passenger was taken into custody and was later released.

Rios was arrested on the 0-100 block of William Sands Jr. Road and another female was taken into custody, but she was also released.

Walter Jones and Melvin Rios (Springfield Police)

The third suspect, identified as 25-year-old Elijah Wheeler-Watson, was able to evade arrest on Friday. A warrant was issued and he was arrested on Monday in the Worcester County town of Clinton. He was booked at the Mass. State Police barracks in Millbury and was transported back to Springfield Police headquarters.

“It does not go unnoticed that even during these times of negative police sentiment, the women and men of the Firearms Investigation Unit and entire SPD continue to risk their own lives and safety for those in our city. From what I can gather is that we came very dangerously close to losing our own lives during this operation. I am very grateful that no one was hurt, and it goes as another one of successful arrests of felons with guns who would undoubtedly kill or injure anyone in their way. I’d like to thank the Massachusetts State Police, its VFAS Unit and the Clinton Police Department for their assistance and coordination with our Firearms Investigation and Warrant Apprehension Units.”

During a search, investigators found one gun inside the vehicle, one gun outside the vehicle, and a third gun that had been tossed out onto Fisher Street during the pursuit. In addition, 10 shell casings were recovered on Humbert Street.

A third suspect has been arrested after shots were fired at Springfield police officers on Friday. (Springfield Police)

Jones has been charged with fugitive from justice on a court warrant, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Rios has been chaged with seven counts of armed assault to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license (second offense), carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way, two counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license (second offense), and violation of a firearm surrender order. Walsh noted that Rios was convicted and sentenced in 2021 on firearms charges.

Wheeler-Watson is facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way, and improper storage of a large capacity firearm. Walsh added that Wheeler-Watson is also currently on federal probation.

“First, God Bless our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department. Police Superintendent Clapprood and I are relieved that no one was injured during this reckless and irresponsible incident where they could care less about the lives and safety of our officers or our residents. Their actions put everyone in serious danger and could have gotten someone killed. If these serious criminal actions with a disregard for human life doesn’t keep them locked up and off our streets, what will!”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.