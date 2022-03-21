Wilbraham Police investigating after fight breaks out at Interskate 91

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway after Wilbraham Police were called to a large fight on Boston Road Saturday night.

According to police, an altercation between teens broke out at Interskate 91 around 9 p.m.

Wilbraham Police Capt. Edward Lennon said about ten people were invovled in the fight, but there were between 300 and 400 people watching.

The scene was cleared quickly and no injuries were reported.

Interskate 91 Manager Rob Gould told us in a statement:

“It is important to know that the staff and management of Interskate 91 South care deeply about our guests and team members. Safety is always our top priority. We monitor the behavior of our guests as best as we can, and we request our guests to behave as ladies and gentlemen. However, on this day a fight between several teenagers broke out, then another incident just a few minutes later. While we did have 300 to 350 people in the facility, the two incidents involved less than 5 people, were isolated and quickly de-escalated. Although there were many bystanders quickly creating a crowded area, the fight only involved a handful of people. We employ two detail police officers for our Saturday night crowds, they were on-site, called for additional assistance, and handled the situation very well. We are fully cooperating with the local police and move ahead to learn from incidents like this and do our best to prevent them in the future. We are thankful there were no serious injuries, and we are thankful for our local law enforcement for the support they provide with challenging events like this. The management team here at Interskate 91 South is currently reviewing our operation policies for opportunities to make changes and improvements. Our goal is to provide a fun and safe atmosphere for families in our community, Saturday’s incident is not how we want to present ourselves.”

Lennon added that a juvenile will be summoned to court for disorderly conduct and the incident remains under investigation.

