Agawam city councilor calling for driver safety after deadly crash

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A deadly crash in Agawam early Tuesday morning has one city councilor calling attention to driver safety.

The single car crash took place on Route 57 westbound. It’s where Mass. State Police and Agawam fire officials were on scene early this morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, you could still see the tire marks near where the car struck the bridge.

“Very, very sad…It’s a tragic death,” said Agawam City Councilor George Bitzas.

Bitzas spoke with Western Mass News after a single-car crash resulted in the death of the driver shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday on Route 57. Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News in a statement, read in part:

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2021 Lincoln Navigator was westbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the road to the right, and struck the bridge abutment. The Lincoln then burst into flames. Upon arrival by emergency personnel, the Lincoln was fully engulfed. After the fire was put out by Agawam Fire, a body was found in the Lincoln. The operator was determined to be deceased at the scene.”

While circumstances of this crash are still under investigation, Bitzas has been focused on this stretch of roadway for some time. He told us drag racing and speeding are repeated causes for concern.

“They are very, very dangerous to themselves and to others. They’re playing with fire,” Bitzas noted.

The city councilor, who has served in office for over three decades, added that he’s expecting police to ramp up patrol efforts.

“We’re going to discuss this. Also, we have to educate people about it, especially the young,” Bitzas said.

He also hopes this serves as a wake-up call for the community.

“They see the results of last night’s accident, the tragic death. That’s probably wakening the people. I hope they stop, no need for that,” Bitzas said.

Again, the crash is still under investigation and the identity of the driver has not yet been released.

