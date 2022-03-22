Advertisement

Agawam officials show support for building new courthouse in Springfield

Earlier this month, an independent report showed that the courthouse contained toxic and cancer-causing mold.
By Hugh Zeitlin and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some officials in the town of Agawam want to show their support for a new courthouse in Springfield.

City Councilor Cecilia Calabrese told Western Mass News a resolution will soon be brought in front of the council, urging state officials to conduct a feasibility study to replace the Roderick Ireland Courthouse.

That came after the building was closed for two weeks last summer to address mold concerns.

“One of the things that we have done in the past from Agawam that has met with a certain modicum of success in moving issues forward is a resolution,” Councilor Calabrese told us. “And basically said, look, you need to work together. The division of capital asset management and maintenance and the trial courts, those are the two organizations within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that need to work together.”

Calabrese said that her resolution will be voted on in two weeks.

As of now, the state said that it plans for a $91 million renovation of the courthouse, but it would not begin until 2024.

