Advertisement

Driver sought after pedestrian struck at UMass Amherst

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run on the UMass Amherst campus.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that a 20-year-old male UMass student was crossing Massachusetts Avenue in a crosswalk, near Sunset Avenue, around 10:15 p.m. Monday and had almost reached the other side of the road when he was hit by a white or silver colored SUV traveling east at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle did not stop and continued east on Massachusetts Avenue.

The student taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Loisel noted that invesitgators are still looking for the SUV, which might have front-end damage.

Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne said in a statement:

“We are not only appealing to the public for their help identifying the driver involved in this incident, but appealing to the driver as well.”

“What happened last night is likely weighing on their conscience, and this is their opportunity to do the right thing by coming forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call UMass Police at (413) 545-2121 or (413) 545-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The logos for UMass and AIC hockey
UMass, AIC preparing for first round of NCAA hockey tournament
A new study evaluating rates of colorectal cancer found younger people have the steepest...
Health Tips Tuesday: colorectal cancer rates
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down payment.
Expert: put 20% down payment on a home
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Sunny and windy again today
One person is dead after a fiery crash on Route 57 in Agawam early Tuesday morning.
One dead after fiery crash on Route 57 in Agawam