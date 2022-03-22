Driver sought after pedestrian struck at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run on the UMass Amherst campus.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that a 20-year-old male UMass student was crossing Massachusetts Avenue in a crosswalk, near Sunset Avenue, around 10:15 p.m. Monday and had almost reached the other side of the road when he was hit by a white or silver colored SUV traveling east at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle did not stop and continued east on Massachusetts Avenue.

The student taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Loisel noted that invesitgators are still looking for the SUV, which might have front-end damage.

Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne said in a statement:

“We are not only appealing to the public for their help identifying the driver involved in this incident, but appealing to the driver as well.”

“What happened last night is likely weighing on their conscience, and this is their opportunity to do the right thing by coming forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call UMass Police at (413) 545-2121 or (413) 545-TIPS (8477).

