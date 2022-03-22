Advertisement

Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn

Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.(Martinus/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was arrested Sunday night for asking bystanders on a street to take her infant child, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a welfare check when they discovered the woman with her baby.

Corpus Christi police said in a Facebook post that 25-year-old Yessenia Cardenas was walking down the street and attempting to give her infant away. The child is less than 2 weeks old.

Witnesses told officers they stopped to speak with Cardenas and then she asked them to take her baby. The witnesses took the child and immediately called 911.

Police said medics checked on the infant as well as Cardenas, who “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic.”

The baby was taken into custody by Child Protective Services. Cardenas was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has COVID, won’t travel to Europe
FILE - The NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is shown on March 12, 2020.
Top colleges accused of violating Black athletes’ rights
The logos for UMass and AIC hockey
UMass, AIC preparing for first round of NCAA hockey tournament
Couy Griffin was convicted of illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6
A man recording video of a car doing donuts in Lower Manhattan was critically injured when he...
Man recording video of car doing donuts severely injured after being run over