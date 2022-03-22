Advertisement

Officials to relax mask mandate in Mass. courthouses

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By Jenna Reyes and Justin Gehrts
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has issued a new order regarding access to the state’s courthouses.

The order relaxes mask wearing requirements effective Wednesday, March 23.

Masks are no longer required except under certain circumstances.

Court access and operations may be adjusted at any time as the courts continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the state.

