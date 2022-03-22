Officials to relax mask mandate in Mass. courthouses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has issued a new order regarding access to the state’s courthouses.

The order relaxes mask wearing requirements effective Wednesday, March 23.

Masks are no longer required except under certain circumstances.

Court access and operations may be adjusted at any time as the courts continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the state.

