Palmer woman steps up to help Springfield woman after bikers bust up her car

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom after seeing a story we brought you Monday about a Springfield woman whose rear car window was smashed by a group of juveniles on bikes. This viewer wanted to help.

Jocelyne of Palmer saw the Springfield woman’s story Monday, and contacted us. She wanted to pay for the Springfield woman’s car rental, so we recorded a message from Jocelyne and shared it.

“And you will have a car, while yours is being fixed in the shop,” we said.

“Oh my God, who is that?” the Springfield woman asked.

“So basically, a viewer reached out to us, saying that they want to pay for your car rental,” we told her.

“That’s really, really nice, I didn’t expect that,” the woman told us.

It was an unexpected surprise for this Springfield woman who was the target of an attack last Wednesday night. She said a group of juveniles riding bikes surrounded her car while driving on State Street around 10 p.m. and they smashed in her back window.

Looking at the cost to fix her car while battling kidney disease, she is overwhelmed with gratitude for a stranger from Palmer who wanted to help.

“It definitely helps out, because every day, I bring two kids to school and pick them up at different times, and see my kidney doctor, so that really, really means a lot, helps a lot,” she said.

Neither woman wanted to be shown on camera, but Jocelyne told us what inspired her to help out.

“When they fix the car, of course, if you don’t have that on your policy, they won’t pay for the rental, so I thought that would be, for me, a good idea to pay for her,” Jocelyne said.

This is not the first time Jocelyne has done something to give back.

“Every year, I try to do something positive. Every year, I donate money. I’m not rich, I’m comfortable. I did have a lot of misery in the year before,” she said. “And this year, I guess, it’s her. I’m willing to help her, while she needs a car. If it’s a week or two, I don’t mind. It will be my pleasure to do it.”

We connected Jocelyne and the Springfield woman this afternoon, and we have been told that the car has been dropped off at the shop to get fixed and a rental car is in the works.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.