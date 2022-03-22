Advertisement

Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you're exposed to too much for too long.(Source: Pfizer/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is voluntarily recalling its blood pressure drug Accuretic because there’s too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines.

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you’re exposed to too much for too long.

Though there haven’t been reports of anything happening to people who’ve taken this medication, Pfizer is recalling it just in case.

The recall includes the brand name and two generics. More details are available on Pfizer’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has COVID, won’t travel to Europe
FILE - The NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is shown on March 12, 2020.
Top colleges accused of violating Black athletes’ rights
The logos for UMass and AIC hockey
UMass, AIC preparing for first round of NCAA hockey tournament
Couy Griffin was convicted of illegally entering U.S. Capitol grounds during the riot that...
Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6
A man recording video of a car doing donuts in Lower Manhattan was critically injured when he...
Man recording video of car doing donuts severely injured after being run over