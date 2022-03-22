Advertisement

Pittsfield Police looking for missing teenager

Rachel Lewis was reported missing on March 22, 2022
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

Pittsfield Police said that 18-year-old Rachel Lewis has been reported missing.

She is approximately 5′5″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blue eyes, tatoos on her neck, and pink shoulder length hair with bangs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

