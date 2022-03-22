Advertisement

Police arrest Springfield man for convenience store robbery, ghost gun possession

Samuel Thomas Mugshot
Samuel Thomas Mugshot(Springfield Police Department)
By Liam Murphy and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested Samuel Thomas after robbing a convenience store on Chestnut Street over the weekend.

Thomas held the store employee at gunpoint and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police located Thomas shortly after and arrested him, also recovering a ghost gun.

Thomas is being charged with armed and masked robbery, possession of a large capacity firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

