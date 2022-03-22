Police catch fugitive, engage in car chase while looking for illegal dirt bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned more about an officer-involved shooting in Springfield.

The entire pursuit was caught on camera as the Massachusetts State Police air wing was already in the area assisting officers with a public safety detail to try to get dirt bikes off the city’s streets.

“All dirt bikes are illegal,” said Representative Orlando Ramos. “If the dirt bike is on the road, it’s illegal.”

Over the course of last week, officers seized fourteen off-road vehicles during three public safety details. Four of those were taken on Friday as Springfield’s police department worked proactively with the Massachusetts State Police to find riders taking advantage of the warm weather.

It is a problem that State Representative Orlando Ramos said is only going to get worse.

“We’re trying to do whatever we can to get these dirt bikes off the road,” Representative Ramos told us.

On Friday, along with seizing vehicles, Springfield Police said they arrested three suspects. While they were there, another crime was solved. Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told us how that investigation unfolded.

“One of the individuals was involved in a shooting in Vermont in 2021. He had an active arrest warrant that was extraditable for those charges to Vermont. Our detectives are aware of him. He’s a Springfield guy,” Walsh said. “They started tailing the car as they called assisting units to come in, and during that, another individual that they had identified reached out the back passenger window and started firing approximately eleven shots at the unmarked cruiser. There were another five detectives behind that cruiser, as well, that were in the line of fire, and from there, a pursuit began.”

Walsh said officers did not return fire, and that pursuit was all caught on video by the Massachusetts State Police released air wing.

“When the driver swerved and slowed down to a stop briefly, three of the people got out,” Walsh explained. “We utilized the airwing to assist us where those individuals were going and the driver ultimately crashed his car. He was taken into custody at that crash scene where the other people utilized the air wing.”

The third suspect who was able to get away on Friday was arrested Monday morning in Clinton.

“The Massachusetts State VFAS Unit along with Clinton Police Department coordinated with our police department here, and were able to grab him at a home in Clinton,” Walsh said.

He told us that no one was hurt, and officers were able to recover three firearms. Walsh said that nationwide, there has been a recent uptick in officer-involved shootings.

“A lot of suspects have become more brazen,” he said. “You look across the country, and you would never have seen this ten, fifteen, twenty years ago how often it’s happening.”

25-year-old Melvin Rios of Belchertown faces multiple charges, including 7 counts of armed assault to murder.

26-year-old Walter Jones of Springfield faces fugitive from justice on a court warrant among other things.

25-year-old Elijah Wheeler-Watson of Springfield faces multiple firearm charges, including carrying a firearm without a license.

Walsh told us that the third suspect will most likely be arraigned via Zoom Tuesday morning, and as far as the dirt bikes go, Representative Ramos urged people to call 3-1-1 and submit an anonymous tip if you know where they are.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.