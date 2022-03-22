Police respond to crash on Rt. 57 in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and fire crews were called to a crash on Route 57 in Agawam early Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police and the Agawam Fire Department, the crash happened in the area near Garden Street around 3:40 a.m.

Officials tell us the crash happened on the Westbound side of the highway but they could not confirm any injuries or the number of passengers involved.

The scene was cleared by 7 a.m.

