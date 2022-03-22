Springfield Jewish Community Center holds rally in support of Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A group rallied together at the Springfield Jewish Community Center Tuesday evening in support of the people of Ukraine as that country continues its battle with Russia.

Local religious and political leaders were in attendance and expected to speak during the rally.

The group also provided a list of vetted charities that are accepting donations to help the Ukrainian relief effort.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.