Springfield Jewish Community Center holds rally in support of Ukraine

By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Don Henry
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A group rallied together at the Springfield Jewish Community Center Tuesday evening in support of the people of Ukraine as that country continues its battle with Russia.

Local religious and political leaders were in attendance and expected to speak during the rally.

The group also provided a list of vetted charities that are accepting donations to help the Ukrainian relief effort.

