Springfield official calls for action after woman claims kids on bikes vandalized her car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There are calls for action following a story Western Mass News first brought you on Monday. A Springfield woman shared with us how a group of juveniles on bikes surrounded her car and smashed her back window.

The car with a smashed-in back window is the result of what happened last Wednesday when a Springfield woman was driving on State Street and a group of juveniles on bikes approached.

“Like they surrounded me. There were about 20 to 30 of them and they got on each side, so left, right, front, and back and I’m not sure what they hit it with, but it was hard enough to dent the whole back in and completely take out the window,” said the Springfield woman, who did not want to be identified.

She was not injured, but she was shaken up.

Western Mass News got reaction Tuesday from Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton.

“I’m very surprised and alarmed and concerned that there would be this direct level of violent activity by these predominately young folks…and Springfield Police Department is going to crack down and take it very seriously, especially when we get into the warmer months,” Fenton said.

We’re told Springfield youth aid detectives are investigating. As for anyone finding themselves in situation like this, Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh offered this advice.

“It’s a situation where if you’re in it, call the police, especially if you think you’re in harm’s way. If they’re circling you, if you’re intimidating you no matter their age obviously for this victim the other something terrible and traumatic happened by them breaking their windshield.”

As for possible charges, Walsh noted, “Juvenile laws are difficult. Depending on their age, they can be arrested. They can face charges for these situations.”

