State Police investigating after responding to car fire on I-91 South

I-91 South Car Fire
I-91 South Car Fire(Springfield Fire Department)
By Liam Murphy and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a car fire on I-91 South near exit 3 around 7:30 this evening.

When crews arrived, the car was engulfed in flames.

One person was transported to the hospital. There has been no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.

