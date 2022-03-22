Suspects arraigned after shooting at police, leading them on car chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The third suspect involved in a shooting at police and pursuit was arraigned Tuesday virtually.

Elijah Wheeler-Watson is currently on federal probation. At Tuesday morning’s arraignment, a judge determined probable cause that a predicate offense had occurred, and Elijah Wheeler-Watson is being held without the right to bail.

He is set to appear for a dangerousness hearing on March 28th.

Massachusetts State Police air wing captured what happened last week on video.

According to the prosecution, Wheeler-Watson reportedly threw a 9 millimeter firearm out on the car window, which landed in someone’s front yard. Officials said the gun had 14 rounds in the magazine and 1 in the chamber.

Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that Wheeler-Watson faces multiple firearms charges.

“The one who was picked up on Monday is facing firearms charges,” Walsh said. “He was seen dropping a firearm outside of the car. The individual Mr. Rios, who was captured Friday, is facing the most serious charges with 7 counts of armed assault to murder for firing at the police officers.”

For Melvin Rios, probable cause was agreed upon at Monday’s arraignment, and he is being held without right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for March 29th at 9 a.m.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, he has a previous firearm conviction from May of last year and currently has an open restraining order filed against him that expires in August.

As for the driver, Walter Jones, police said that he has a warrant out for his arrest in Vermont, facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon. He is scheduled for another court hearing on April 19th at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.