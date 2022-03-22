Technical rescue underway to recover man trapped in well in Monson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man in Monson fell down a cavernous well while hiking with a friend in the woods around Hovey Road Monday evening.

A 32-year-old man fell into the small opening and fell an estimated 30 to 50 feet.

Technical rescue crews are still on scene working to get him out, and there is no word yet on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Emergency officials have asked that people avoid this area while they work to free him from the well.

