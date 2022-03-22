Advertisement

Technical rescue underway to recover man trapped in well in Monson

Monson Man Trapped in Well
Monson Man Trapped in Well(Monson Police Department)
By Liam Murphy and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man in Monson fell down a cavernous well while hiking with a friend in the woods around Hovey Road Monday evening.

A 32-year-old man fell into the small opening and fell an estimated 30 to 50 feet.

Technical rescue crews are still on scene working to get him out, and there is no word yet on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Emergency officials have asked that people avoid this area while they work to free him from the well.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates as they enter our newsroom.

