Town by town: Mar. 21

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town on this Monday begins in West Springfield where officials kicked of what they call a “Week of Caring.”

The Council on Aging from Agawam and West Springfield, as well as the West Springfield Health Department announced the initiative Monday afternoon.

They will be collecting donations for the Local Parish Cupboard and Care’s Ukraine Crisis Fund, and at the end of the week, they will also provide the opportunity for anyone who would like to receive their covid-19 vaccine and receive a gift card in the process.

In Chicopee, the city’s Council on Aging celebrated the arrival of St. Patrick’s Day and spring.

A Celtic Celebration: Songs and Stories for the Season included a performance from award-winner Davis Bates, as well as traditional songs and stories from Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

In Springfield, Cellf Juices celebrated the Central Girls’ Basketball team’s state championship.

The store offered up to a 20 percent discount for a “Central smoothie” for all students and staff Monday at their Bay Street location.

Over the weekend, the Central girls beat Andover for the program’s first Division 1 State Championship.

