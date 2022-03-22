Advertisement

PHOTOS: Turners Falls students help with birth of newborn goats

Students at Franklin County Tech. helped in the birth of several baby goats
Students at Franklin County Tech. helped in the birth of several baby goats(Franklin County Technical School)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jenna Reyes
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students at Franklin County Technical Sschool recently assisted in the birth of several baby goats.

School officials said that a veterinary and animal science teacher noticed signs of labor in her goat while preparing to leave her farm in the morning.

She ended up bringing the goat to school with her so she could monitor it and while her tenth grade class was in session later that day, the animal went into labor.

Caption

The students gathered around to watch and assist.

Some of them even helping to catch the three baby goats as they were delivered.

The students have been learning firsthand about postpartum care for both newborn goats and their mother in the past week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

