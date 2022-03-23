Advertisement

Crews working to repair water main break in Sunderland

Crews were called to a water main break in Sunderland on March 23, 2022
Crews were called to a water main break in Sunderland on March 23, 2022(Sunderland Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Work is underway to repair a water main break in Sunderland.

Sunderland town officials said that the break is on North Silver Lane, between Park Road and Garage Road.

Residents may see some disruption in water service while that work continues.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dan's mid-morning forecast
Clouding up this afternoon, rain, freezing rain tonight
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man injured in Springfield shooting
Crews responding to a crash along Route 5 in Holyoke Wednesday ended up having to fight two...
Officials: Holyoke crash sparks basement fire at nearby home
Crews responding to a crash along Route 5 in Holyoke Wednesday ended up having to fight two...
Officials: Holyoke crash sparks basement fire at nearby home