Crews working to repair water main break in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Work is underway to repair a water main break in Sunderland.

Sunderland town officials said that the break is on North Silver Lane, between Park Road and Garage Road.

Residents may see some disruption in water service while that work continues.

