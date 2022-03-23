Crowd gathers at Northampton City Hall to protest school mask mandate

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A demonstration was held Wednesday in response to the mask mandate still required for students and staff in Northampton public schools.

“Northampton has dropped their mandate. It’s time to give school children that same choice,” said Emily Boddy with Mask Choice Pioneer Valley.

A new volunteer organization gathered at Northampton city hall on Wednesday. Mask Choice Pioneer Valley is calling for an immediate end to the mask mandate for students and staff in public schools. The group’s goal to recruit 500 parents and students across districts in western Massachusetts where mandates remain in place.

Northampton public schools - along with Springfield, Holyoke, and Leverett public schools and the Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter School in South Hadley, and Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School in Hadley - are still requiring students and staff to mask up even after the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education lifted the statewide school mask mandate at the end of February and left the decision up to individual districts.

Boddy told Western Mass News she wants to see school officials in the city follow those changes like the other 97 percent of public schools in the Bay State.

“At this point, everyone is just flabbergasted as to why our leaders in those particular places are not standing up and following the science. The Department of Education, the Center for Disease Control have set forth guidance for us and in Northampton, we are refusing to take that guidance and give children mask choice.”

Some students also holding signs in support of mask choice within their schools.

“I feel like that this is well overdue and that we need to have this happen to our public schools, and I feel like it is unfair and that the student board should really pay attention to this,” said ninth grader Jack Carpenter.

Boddy said keeping the mandate in place is causing challenges for some students, including her two children.

“They really struggle. I think there is a narrative that kids are okay and we have numerous children among us, we’re not okay in masks for a myriad of reasons. Most highly affected our children who are hard of hearing or have speech issues or are learning to read or our English language learners. And those children with social emotional mental health challenges,” Boddy explained.

The Northampton school committee is expected to discuss and possibly vote to amend or repeal the mask mandate at their next meeting on Thursday, March 24. Boddy told us she and other parents will be in attendance.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.