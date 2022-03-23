Getting Answers: Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine for kids under age 6

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Children under age six may soon be eligible for a low dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmaceutical company just announced Wednesday they are asking for FDA approval. The move comes after Pfizer took back their request for approval of a vaccine for that age group in order to collect more data.

This leaves western Massachusetts parents with questions like: what are the risks?

On Wednesday, Moderna announced their data proves that their low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages six months to six years.

“Looking to give 25 percent of the adult dose, which is 25 micrograms, two doses, four weeks apart, 28 days apart,” said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics.

The pharmaceutical company is now seeking FDA emergency use authorization. This comes just a few short weeks after Pfizer took back their request for approval for their pediatric vaccine in order to do more data.

Kelley told Western Mass News that the company pulled their request because the vaccine wasn’t effective for children ages two to four.

“They knew that the vast majority of pediatricians and people giving the vaccine would be a little hesitant to give a vaccine that wasn’t effective. It should be effective with a third dose, but we have to wait for that data,” Kelley noted.

According to Moderna’s studies, the vaccine proved about 44 percent effective at preventing milder infections in babies up to age two and nearly 38 percent effective in the preschoolers. Kelley said the difference between the two company’s vaccine is the dosage.

“The adult dose for Moderna is 100 micrograms and they gave 25 percent of that, or 25 micrograms, to these kids under age five…The adult dose for the Pfizer is 30 micrograms and the dose they gave to kids under five is three microgram, so they gave 10 percent of the dose,” Kelley explained.

However, Western Mass News viewers commented on our Facebook page, worried about the adverse side effects of giving this vaccine to children so young. We got them answers by bringing that question to Kelley.

“The adverse side effects are minimal, with fever as the most common one in 14 to 17 percent, 14 percent of the six month to two year olds, and 17 percent of kids two to five. Fever after vaccine is a very common and acceptable side effect,” Kelley noted.

Kelley said he will not be suggesting the vaccine for his young patients until he hears the FDA findings. However, if the vaccine is proven to be safe and effective, he said it will be another positive move in the right direction if it prevents any child from dying from COVID-19.

“Even though a thousand kids in the United States is not a lot, if you look at the big picture, but it’s still a thousand too many,” Kelley said.

Moderna said they hope to start vaccinating the young age group by the summer, but their data will have to be reviewed by the FDA for approval and then eventually be sent to the CDC for recommendation.

