Holyoke officials cracking down on illegal drug sales

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke city officials and landlords are cracking down on the sale of illegal drugs in their neighborhoods.

Mayor Joshua Garcia and Holyoke Police said that there is no tolerance for illegal drugs in the city and they are ramping up efforts with both state and federal authorities to keep neighborhoods safe.

Garcia has one message for offenders. “There is a place in my heart for the sick and the sinners, but I have no tolerance for the cruel and heartless pushing poison in our street.”

On Wednesday, Western Mass News was there as Garcia, joined by Holyoke Police and local landlords, addressed the ongoing efforts in the city. Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt said the department is working with both state and federal authorities to arrest drug dealers in the area.

“You have my vow, as chief of police, that we are going to be dealing with that, specifically in the near future. We have a partnership with the state police, which is going to allow us to bring more high visibility to these neighborhoods,” Pratt explained.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said recently, the department was able to make numerous arrests following a months-long wiretap involving the FBI task force and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

“Weapons were seized, drugs were seized, and immediately following that, due to the high pressure, officers and detectives are putting on this area, several more arrests were made,” Moriarty added.

Meanwhile, one landlord who worked with city officials in the fight shared why his collaboration was important.

“We want to be exemplary landlords and we want to give these people homes that they feel safe living in,” the landlord explained.

Police are encouraging landlords who may have more information regarding illegal drugs to please step forward. You can share anonymous information through Holyoke’s Text-a-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and indicate it’s a Holyoke case.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.