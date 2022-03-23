Local doctor cautious but optimistic despite new stealth omicron variant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Medical experts here in western Massachusetts have been keeping their eyes on the new COVID-19 variant currently known as BA.2, or ‘stealth omicron.’

Western Mass News wanted to know what the spread could mean for us around here where COVID cases have dropped off significantly in recent weeks.

This new omicron BA.2 variant is now believed to be the strain of more than half COVID-19 cases nationwide. However, local medical experts still remain optimistic that we have already made it through the biggest surge in cases that we will see.

The line at the Eastfield Mall testing site was almost nonexistent on Wednesday morning. At the height of the omicron surge, American Medical Response was testing more than 3,000 people, but for the last two weeks, they have only seen a couple hundred come through the line.

“The site here at the Eastfield Mall has seen a decline in the amount of folks coming through, especially since the New Year’s time frame where we saw a high peak of almost 3,500 people coming through,” AMR Operations Manager Patrick Leonardo told us.

When people got word of the omicron variant, they lined up to get their PCR test, however, now we are hearing of a new variant of omicron – the BA.2 variant, or stealth omicron, and the lines are not forming.

“There’s some suggestion that it could be pretty infectious, just like omicron was, perhaps even more so with the spike protein that can cause it to be a pretty transmissible virus,” said Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center.

Some people are still concerned about another surge.

“Yes, I am,” said one local resident who did not disclose their name. “I already got COVID and I don’t want it again. I don’t want all that in my body.”

However, Dr. Roose told Western Mass News that he does not believe another big wave is in our future.

“It hasn’t given us too much concern,” he said. “It’s something we are watching, as always.”

He said that everyone is still being very cautious, while remaining optimistic that the worst days of the pandemic and the COVID-19 virus are behind us.

“We want to be prepared, but at this point, still very much optimistic about the outlook here at the hospital, as well as in western Massachusetts and throughout the country,” Dr. Roose told us.

He said that is because of all the medical advancements in preventing and treating COVID-19.

“Far more people now have some level of immunity and protection to severe illness, from any variant, due to vaccination” Dr. Roose explained, “and the high rates of vaccination rates in certain communities, as well as people who have had natural infection. Additionally, we have far more treatments available now that can be utilized.”

AMR said that despite the decline in people needing COVID-19 tests, the Eastfield Mall site is set to remain open until May 15.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.