Jury convicts man on child rape charge

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is heading to prison for two-and-a-half years after being convicted of raping a child.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office said Joseph Collins was found guilty earlier this month on one count of rape of a child and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and was sentenced this past Monday.

An initial trial in 2018 ended in a mistrial and a second trial had to be rescheduled after the D.A. office said Collins had a conversation with an already seated juror in a bathroom.

A third trial was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement:

“The resilience and courage of the survivor is extraordinary. To finally see justice after over seven years is a testament to the survivor’s perseverance and strength. That is in addition to, the incredible bravery, in testifying in an open courtroom and mere feet from her abuser. I thank the survivor, the jury, and the members of the prosecution team, especially Victim Advocate Emily O’Neil and Special Victim Unit Assistant District Attorney Eileen Sears.”

After prison, Collins will be on two years probation with conditions.

