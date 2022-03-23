Advertisement

Jury convicts man on child rape charge

Joseph Collins was convicted in March 2022 on charges including rape of a child.
Joseph Collins was convicted in March 2022 on charges including rape of a child.(Hampden D.A.'s Office)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is heading to prison for two-and-a-half years after being convicted of raping a child.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office said Joseph Collins was found guilty earlier this month on one count of rape of a child and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and was sentenced this past Monday.

An initial trial in 2018 ended in a mistrial and a second trial had to be rescheduled after the D.A. office said Collins had a conversation with an already seated juror in a bathroom.

A third trial was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement:

“The resilience and courage of the survivor is extraordinary. To finally see justice after over seven years is a testament to the survivor’s perseverance and strength. That is in addition to, the incredible bravery, in testifying in an open courtroom and mere feet from her abuser. I thank the survivor, the jury, and the members of the prosecution team, especially Victim Advocate Emily O’Neil and Special Victim Unit Assistant District Attorney Eileen Sears.”

After prison, Collins will be on two years probation with conditions.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back in action and is honoring educators...
Surprise Squad honors Springfield school adjustment counselor
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 1,074 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1 newly confirmed death in Mass.
On Wednesday, Moderna announced their data proves that their low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works...
Getting Answers: Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine for kids under age 6
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec