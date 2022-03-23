Advertisement

Man injured in Springfield shooting

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of St. James Avenue around 10:45 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Investigators arrived and found evidence, but no victims or property damage.

Approximately 20 minutes later, an adult male gunshot victim was found on the 0-100 block of Parker Street. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh noted that the gunshot victim is related to the initial call on St. James Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

