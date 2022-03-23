Advertisement

Officials: Holyoke crash sparks basement fire at nearby home

Crews responding to a crash along Route 5 in Holyoke Wednesday ended up having to fight two fires.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac told Western Mass News that a small pickup truck hit a utility pole on Northampton Street, near Mountain View Drive, around 9:30 a.m.

Emergency crews arriving on-scene found that the truck was on fire. The male driver was able to get out of the vehicle himself and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash caused electrical wires to come down onto the road and Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to shut down power.

Cavagnac noted that while firefighters were working to put out the truck fire, a neighbor approached them and indicated that there was a fire in his basement.

Firefighters then worked to put out that fire, which was near the electrical panel at the home.

Two people, who live at the home, have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No other injuries were reported.

The crash and the fire remain under investigation.

