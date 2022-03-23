State to begin $500 payments to low-income workers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts low-income workers will soon be receiving payments in the mail.

The $500 payments is part of the Baker-Polito Administration’s COVID-19 Essential Premium Pay Program. The program was announced last month and the payments are the first round of a $460 million program passed by the legislature as part of a $4 billion spending plan for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA funds). The program will have a total of $500 million for low-income essential workers, with the remaining $40 million being allocated to fund previous agreements with state employee unions.

Approximately 500,000 residents will be eligible for the first round of payments in mail in the coming days if their income from employment was at least $12,750 based on their filed 2020 state tax returns. That figure is equivilent to working 20 hours per week for 50 weeks at minimum wage. The total income must also put them below 300 percent of the federal poverty level.

Those who received unemployment in 2020 will not be eligible for the first round of payments, nor will employees of the Massachusetts Executive Branch who received or will received a one-time payment from the state as their employer.

More information on the eligibility requirements can be found here.

The first round of payments will total $250 million, based on 2020 Massachusetts tax returns. The next round will be made using 2021 state tax return data and details regarding subsequent rounds of disbursements will be released at a later date.

A dedicated call center has also been created for those with questions. The center can be reached Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling (866) 750-9803.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.