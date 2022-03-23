Town by Town: Mar. 22

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town on this Tuesday begins in Chicopee where Elms College held its first ever healthcare organization forum.

The forum was hosted by the Elms College School of Nursing, allowing its nursing students to learn about employment opportunities from regional hospitals and healthcare organizations.

At least 7 different healthcare employers were represented at the forum, including Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.

The event allowed the organizations to meet individually with the nursing students.

In Northampton, a job fair was hosted at Spare time on Pleasant Street.

The bowling center said that it is looking to hire all positions, including guest services, party hosts, and restaurant staff with both full-time and part-time positions available.

For more information, you are encouraged to check out their online job board.

In Holyoke, Gary Rome Hyundai is collecting medical supplies to ship to Ukraine.

The dealership began its collection on March 17th and will continue accepting donations through April 3rd.

They are looking for first-aid kits, first-aid combat kits, bandages, and more.

Monetary donations will also be collected. Checks may be made out to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church Catholic Church.

