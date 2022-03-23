Town by Town: Mar. 23

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town on this Tuesday begins in Springfield where local and state lawmakers took time to recognize March as both Brain Injury and Developmental Disabilities Month.

Lawmakers from the Hampden County delegation spent time Wednesday at the Mental Health Association’s resource center in Springfield.

While there, they discussed support for the developmentally disabled and the workers who care for them.

During the visit, MHA was recognized for its decades of work to help the developmentally disabled live as independently as possible.

In West Springfield, the Boys and Girls Club’s “Comcast Lift Zone” has officially opened.

Comcast provided a $25,000 grant for the lift zone which was designed to support digital literacy.

The Wi-Fi connected zone allows students to get online, do their school work, and much more.

The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club serves more than 2,000 people through its membership, programs, and community outreach.

In Chicopee, juniors and seniors at Chicopee Comprehensive High School explored future career paths Wednesday morning.

The school hosted a college, military, and career fair.

Students got the chance to learn about employment and scholarship opportunities, as well as learn about industries such as health, criminal justice, and even parks and recreation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.