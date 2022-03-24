Arraignment held for suspect in UMass hit-and-run

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect accused in a hit-and-run on the UMass Amherst campus has appeared before a judge.

Jacob Delisle, 20, of Northampton was arraigned Thursday in Eastern Hampshire District Court on several charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, crosswalk violation, misleading a witness, and trespassing.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday when a 20-year-old UMass student was hit by an SUV while crossing Massachusetts Avenue, near Sunset Avenue, in a crosswalk. The student suffered serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center and remains in the hospital.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that Delisle was arrested Wednesday night at his home and was held on $20,000 cash bail overnight.

Loisel explained that the misleading a witness charge comes after Delisle allegedly told his father that he hit a deer, which caused the damage to the SUV and prompted his father to seek repairs. Investigators were able to locate and seize the SUV before any repairs could be made. In addtion, noted that Delisle, who is not a UMass student, was given a no-trespass order after he was found driving drunk on-campus and the trespassing charge relates to Delisle driving through the campus on Monday.

Delisle pleaded not guilty on Thursday and was released on $5,000 bail with conditions that he not drive and stay away from the entire UMass campus. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 20.

The case remains under investigation.

