Arrest made in connection to UMass Amherst hit-and-run incident

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An arrest has been made Wednesday evening in connection with Monday night’s hit-and-run accident that left a 20-year-old UMass student hospitalized.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, police located the SUV involved in Monday night’s incident around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The driver of the SUV was arrested upon the discovery of the vehicle and alleged that he was returning to his home in Northampton when the student was struck.

The 20-year-old UMass student had been on a crosswalk on Massachusetts Avenue when he was hit. He remains hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center while he recovers from his injuries.

The suspect will be arraigned on multiple charges in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Thursday morning.

His identity has not been revealed, however, the Northwestern DA’s office confirmed that he is not a student at UMass Amherst.

The crash remains under investigation by the UMass Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

