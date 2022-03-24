Advertisement

Auto shop to cover repair costs for Springfield woman attacked by bikers

The Body Shop in Springfield told Western Mass News that they will pay to cover the customer’s deductible.
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In a follow up to a story Western Mass News has covered throughout the week, there is more good news for a woman who claims her car was attacked by a group of bikers in Springfield.

Tuesday, we told you a Palmer resident has stepped up to pay for the Springfield woman’s rental car while the vehicle is repaired.

Wednesday, we learned that the shop where the car is being fixed is going to cover the costs of the repairs.

The Body Shop in Springfield told Western Mass News that they will pay to cover the customer’s deductible.

They said that they hope she will use the repair money on something nice for herself and her children.

