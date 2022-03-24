Chicopee man target of ongoing vandalism

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man has now been vandalized four times in what police said could be a possible hate crime.

“It would just be nice if it could just stop,” said Nelson Lewis of Chicopee.

Lewis has been victim to vandalism four times in the past two weeks. He first reported a ‘Z’ painted with graffiti on his Ukrainian flag and now, more vandalism popped up on his mailbox and on his car, marked with the letters ‘V’ and ‘Z’ which are pro-war symbols in support of Russia.

“I do take the flag in so that is not a target anymore…I can’t take the mailbox in and I can put the car in the garage, but still,” Lewis added.

Lewis said he wants this destruction to come to an end and has reached out to police for help.

“Initially, I told them I was afraid it was going to escalate and it has just kept escalating,” Lewis explained.

The Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News another police report was filed Wednesday and this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

When asked what he would say to those continuing to vandalize his property, Lewis noted, “I’m ok with political differences. I just really think they are crossing a line vandalizing this property. If you want to have political discourse, I’m good with it, but you were kind of crossing a line and it just escalates, so I’m not sure where it’s going to go.”

Lewis continues to stand with the people of Ukraine and hoped both the graffiti and the war can come to an end.

“It’s just sad for everyone involved, I don’t know what else to say. I just wish it would end,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he believes his house is being targeted because it’s one of the few in the area displaying a Ukrainian flag.

