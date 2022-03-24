Advertisement

City of Easthampton to resume in-person meetings

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(Source: Associated Press)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The City of Easthampton willl return to in-person meetings starting next month.

According to the mayor’s office, all multi-member bodies, boards, and commitees will resume in person meetings beginning on April 1.

To allow the public to continue participating, the city is piloting a hybrid meeting option for the multi-member bodies listed below:

  • City Council
  • Conservation Commission
  • Planning Board
  • School Committee
  • School Building Committee
  • Zoning Board of Appeals

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said hybrid meetings are part of the “new normal.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Car crash
Arraignment held for suspect in UMass hit-and-run
MGN Online
Holyoke schools to lift mask mandate Friday
Dan's Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast
Rainy, raw afternoon; mild with some sun Friday
The South Deerfield Fire District and Whately Police helped to free the dog.
Rescue dog freed after getting paw stuck on truck