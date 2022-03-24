City of Easthampton to resume in-person meetings
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The City of Easthampton willl return to in-person meetings starting next month.
According to the mayor’s office, all multi-member bodies, boards, and commitees will resume in person meetings beginning on April 1.
To allow the public to continue participating, the city is piloting a hybrid meeting option for the multi-member bodies listed below:
- City Council
- Conservation Commission
- Planning Board
- School Committee
- School Building Committee
- Zoning Board of Appeals
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said hybrid meetings are part of the “new normal.”
