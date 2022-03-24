Advertisement

Emergency crews responding to multiple crashes on I-91N

Traffic backed up after seven car crash on I-91N.
Traffic backed up after seven car crash on I-91N.(MassDOT)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are responding to two separate crashes on I-91 Northbound Thursday morning.

According to State Police, one crash was caused by the other in the area of exit 3. They first received a report of the incident at 7:45 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police and the Longmeadow Fire Department are on scene.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, seven cars were involved in the crash.

When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene we could see traffic backed up for several miles and at least one lane blocked, as well as a tow truck.

It’s unclear if weather conditions had anything to do with the crashes.

No word on any injuries.

