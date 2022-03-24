Getting answers: Westfield bridge construction project

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after viewers reached out to our newsroom, wondering about an ongoing construction project in Westfield.

There has been ongoing construction for a couple years where Southwick Road becomes South Maple Street.

We wanted to find out what is going on there and when construction could be completed.

MassDOT said that they want to fully replace the bridge, as well as make the roads wider to accommodate pedestrians and turning lanes.

As of right now, the bridge is narrow with one lane of traffic on each side.

Some of the issues MassDOT is addressing are structural deterioration, lack of turning lanes and crosswalks, and a sharp curve going to South Maple Street.

The new proposal will widen the roads by adding turning lanes, cross walks, and a bike path under the bridge, all while also curving the intersection between Southwick Road, South Maple Street, and Mill Street.

MassDOT said the project is expected to be completed by September 2025.

