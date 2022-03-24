Gov. Baker discusses proposed Mass. gas tax holiday

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the border in Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill Thursday suspending the gas tax in that state from April to June. This leads to the question: will Massachusetts follow suit?

“There’s a debate today in the State Senate about suspending the gas tax and I actually think the proposals made by the Republican senators there deserve a fair hearing and are ones that are very similar to what they did in Connecticut,” said Mass. Governor Charlie Baker.

Western Mass News spoke with Baker to find out where he stands on temporarily cutting the gas tax in Massachusetts in an effort to conquer high prices at the pump.

“I think the proposal the Senate proposed has made is a very clever one and deals with all the issues people have,” Baker explained.

Massachusetts Republican lawmakers began pushing for this measure to be passed a few weeks ago and have looked for bipartisan support as both the House and Senate are controlled by Democrats, but efforts so far have failed.

Across the state line, Lamont signed a gas tax suspension into law, which will be in place from April to June.

“I believe, in Connecticut, the good news there is that was a totally bipartisan initiative. It passed 143-to-nothing in the House and 33-to-nothing in the Senate,” Baker added.

We went to the Massachusetts-Connecticut border to check out the difference in prices. Currently, at one Connecticut station, it was $4.19 per gallon and with the state’s new gas tax suspension, it would decrease by 25 cents to $3.94 per gallon. Drivers filling up at the pump in Massachusetts told us they plan to take advantage of Connecticut’s gas tax cut.

“If it saves me money, then it saves me money, even if it’s a little bit farther,” said Katie Rodriguez.

One gas station in Massachusetts, just 800 feet from the Connecticut border, is currently $4.11 per gallon. The gas tax in the Bay State is 24 cents. If suspended, that would bring the cost down to $3.87 per gallon and people in western Massachusetts said they don’t see why lawmakers don’t pass the bill.

“It seems like right now, Massachusetts has money to spend, so it would certainly help people with lower incomes and people to have to drive long distances as part of their job or to their jobs,” said Greg Delisle.

