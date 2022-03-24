Holyoke schools to lift mask mandate Friday

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students and staff of Holyoke public schools will soon no longer be required to wear a mask.

In a letter to district families, Holyoke Public Schools Receiver and Superintendent Anthony Soto said that the city’s school committee unanimously affirmed his recommendation to lift the district’s mandate.

As a result, students, staff, and visitors will not be required to wear masks while in school buildings or on school buses starting Friday, March 25. However, they will continue to be required in the school nurse’s office, where disposable masks will be available for use.

Soto noted that anyone who chooses to continue to wear a mask for any reason can do so with “the full support of our administrators, teachers, and staff, as this is a highly personal decision that each individual has the right to make.” He added that the district will continue to monitor local and regional health data and will remain in compliance with any current or future city, state, or federal health regulations

“While we are cautiously optimistic, it would be irresponsible to suggest that we will never again require face masks at school. We will continue to establish and follow prudent measures as needed in the future. You should expect—and accept—nothing less from your school leaders,” Soto explained.

