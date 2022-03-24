Advertisement

Homework House receives donation from Mass. State Police

Homework House received a generous donation for their programs.
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Homework House received a generous donation for their programs on Wednesday.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police joined with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to present a check for $11,500.

Homework House is a non-profit organization that offers free tutoring and mentoring for local children.

The money was raised through the sale of Mass. State Police St. Patrick’s Day-themed road race t-shirts.

