Homework House receives donation from Mass. State Police
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Homework House received a generous donation for their programs on Wednesday.
Members of the Massachusetts State Police joined with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to present a check for $11,500.
Homework House is a non-profit organization that offers free tutoring and mentoring for local children.
The money was raised through the sale of Mass. State Police St. Patrick’s Day-themed road race t-shirts.
