Homework House receives donation from Mass. State Police

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Homework House received a generous donation for their programs on Wednesday.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police joined with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to present a check for $11,500.

Homework House is a non-profit organization that offers free tutoring and mentoring for local children.

The money was raised through the sale of Mass. State Police St. Patrick’s Day-themed road race t-shirts.

