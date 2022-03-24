Mass. Gov. Lt. Gov. celebrate Make Ready Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito stopped in Holyoke Thursday, celebrating the Make Ready program.

The program coordinated with several organizations including utility, phone and construction companies, To build thousands of miles of infrastructure to bring broadband to western Massachusetts communities.

This project was started before the pandemic began, which enabled many to have internet access during that important time for school and work. The Make Ready program helped expand the last mile of broadband access in western Mass.

