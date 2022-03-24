Nathan Bill’s owner acquitted on assault charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are new details in a case surrounding a sevn-year-old brawl outside of Nathan Bill’s bar in Springfield.

Attorney Jared Olanoff told Western Mass News that a judge today acquitted owner of the bar, John Sullivan, of assault charges before the jury even began its deliberations.

Sullivan was on trial along with four Springfield police officers before the judge made his ruling, which Olanoff called “extremely rare.”

The four officers remain accused of beating four civilians outside of the popular bar while off-duty.

