Advertisement

Nathan Bill’s owner acquitted on assault charges

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are new details in a case surrounding a sevn-year-old brawl outside of Nathan Bill’s bar in Springfield.

Attorney Jared Olanoff told Western Mass News that a judge today acquitted owner of the bar, John Sullivan, of assault charges before the jury even began its deliberations.

Sullivan was on trial along with four Springfield police officers before the judge made his ruling, which Olanoff called “extremely rare.”

The four officers remain accused of beating four civilians outside of the popular bar while off-duty.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The suspect accused in a hit-and-run on the UMass Amherst campus has appeared before a judge.
Arraignment held for suspect in UMass hit-and-run
A Chicopee man has now been vandalized four times in what police said could be a possible hate...
Chicopee man target of ongoing vandalism
Amika Blake was arrested by Springfield Police on March 23, 2022
Police arrest Springfield shooting victim
Dan's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Damp, raw afternoon; mild with some sun Friday