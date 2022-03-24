Police arrest Springfield shooting victim

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest after being the victim of a shooting on Wednesday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 200 block of St. James Avenue around 10:45 a.m. yesterday for a ShotSpotter activation. Officers arrived and found evidence, but there was no victim or property damage.

A short time later, an adult male gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Amika Blake of Springfield, was found on the 0-100 block of Parker Street. Blake’s injuries were related to the initial call on St. James Avenue.

Blake was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, while investigators learned that the incident was a targeted shooting and not a random act of violence.

Walsh added that Blake had two active arrest warrants for probation violations and was placed under arrest once he was discharged from the hospital Wednesday afternoon. He noted that Blake has previous convictions for armed robbery in Springfield and East Longmeadow and was on probation after serving his sentence.

Blake was also arrested in November 2020 on St. James Avenue on several gun and drug charges. He was arreted on a warrant on those charges.

Charges against Blake include:

Arrest Warrant: Cocaine trafficking (36 to 100 Grams) Heroin trafficking (36 to 100 Grams) Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony Carrying a loaded firearm without a license Carrying a firearm without a license Carrying a firearm without a license Conspiracy to violate drug law Firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes

Arrest Warrant Firearm armed robbery



